Akpomudje hails Fagbemi as Attorney General, tasks him to uphold supremacy of the rule of law

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

SENIOR Advocate of Nigeria and President General of Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association World Wide, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje has congratulated the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, urging him to distinguish himself.

Akpomudje, who is a Life Bencher and the Traditional Prime Minister (Otota) of Olomu Kingdom in a congratulatory message at his Olomu Country home charge all lawyers to give Fagbemi the needed support to excel.

“I wish to congratulate my learned Silk on his appointment as Attorney General of the Federation, I know he has ability to make the difference.

“I want to use the medium to charge him to ensure positive change on the delivery of Justice and ensure supremacy of rule of law in his time.

“I call of all lawyers to accord him the needed support to enable him to excel. I am optimistic that things will change for the better. Once again, congratulations.” He added