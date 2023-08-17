Akpodoro sues DBS, one other in N1billion libel suit

TO enforce his fundamental human rights to justice, protection against incitement of anger by members of the public and hatred against his person and members of his family, assassination of his character, right to life…the Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanakpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has dragged the Delta State owned broadcasting outfit, the Delta Rainbow Television, Delta Rainbow Studio, both in Edjeba Warri and one Osiorigho Josiah from Gberegolor community in Ughelli South Local Government area of Delta State before a High Court, Otu Jeremi for redress.

This is contained in a court document made available to Vanguard in Warri, the commercial nerve centre of the oil-rich Delta State claiming 1bn naira in aggravated damages.

The suit number 1/CA/5/2023 filed at the Otu-jeremi High Court by his counsel, Reginald Asiuwhu, Akpodoro, who is the Mayor of Urhoboland, alleged that a viral video that was shot by Osiorigho in the full glare of the entire residents of Gbaregolor community paints him in bad light as he was accused of being a criminal, ex convict and a worthless citizen. This development, he averred, has tarnished his image beyond remedy.

The court papers claim that since the video shot and aired by the Delta Rainbow Studio, he has been living as a persona non grata on account of which he is asking the court to adjudicate over the matter.

In the August 15, 2023-dated documents, the Mayor seeks justice maintaining that, the respondents should “unreservedly apologise through advertorials in two national dailies and one state-owned print media in addition to the N1billion naira damages.”

The case as at the time of filing this report is yet to be heard by the court but in his reaction, His Excellency said the complainants inflicted torture on his psyche – psychologically and mentally including members of his immediate family stressing that, “walking freely in my community is near impossible having been declared an enemy of the public.

Recall that the Gberegolor Federated Union led by the Okpako Orere Efemini last year at a well attended and colourful ceremony crowned Akpodoro, who is an ex-militant leader in the Niger Delta region the honorary Mayor of Urhoboland.