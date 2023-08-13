Akpabio’s 10th Senate, not ‘Executive Rubber-stamp’, says serving, former lawmakers

Senate President, Akpabio

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The college of serving and former federal lawmakers under the aegis of ‘The Initiatives’ has commended the 10th Senate for starting up on a good footing, contrary to concerns that the Godswill Akpabio-led upper chamber was going to be an extension of the Executive arm.

Dean of the Faculty Board of The Initiatives, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh stated this in Abuja while reviewing activities of the Senate in the last two months.

He said the decisions taken by the Senate on the presidential request for troops deployment to Niger Republic, the stoppage of the planned hike in electricity tariffs, rejection of some ministerial nominees, and the lawmakers’ intervention in resolving industrial disputes among others, show that the Senate under Akpabio is determined to complement the Executive in bringing succour to Nigerians.

He said; “When this particular leadership of the National Assembly NASS emerged, there were rumours that the Senate would be a rubber stamp but the first indication of ethical integrity was when Mr President sent a request to the Senate for deployment of troops to Niger Republic, many thought it was just going to be a mere formality but today, we are proud to note that that particular Senate did not only deprive, but contributed immensely by saying that all diplomatic measures be exhausted. Just few days ago, the ECOWAS Parliament aligned with what the Senate said, that diplomatic measures be exhausted.

“Secondly, when the electricity companies and the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC wanted a 40 percent hike in electricity tariff, the Senate rose to the occasion and said Nigerians were already suffering and decided to ensure the stoppage of that increment. That intervention has gone so far in assisting Nigerians.

“Thirdly, this is a country with opportunities but which cannot come to fruition without the rule of law. The Nigeria Labour Congress NLC because of the withdrawal of fuel subsidy went on strike for one day. The federal government was engaging them and it went to court to stop Labour and thereafter, when there was increase from N540 to N617, Labour said no and rightly went on strike. The Nigerian Senate engaged labour constructively and it culminated into the NLC appreciating and understanding the situation that we found ourselves. On our part, we are saying that the NLC did very well for opening up the corridor for discussions and we also appreciate the Senate for its intervention.

“In health, the resident doctors embarked on strike. They wanted to go on a nationwide protest. They were very genuine in their requests, acts and conduct. They did well. The same Senate decided to engage them and the outcome of that engagement was the calling off of the strike by the resident doctors and we are very grateful to them. We are also very grateful to the Nigerian Senate for this intervention.

“Still in the effort to establish the independence of the legislature and that it is not a rubber stamp, the President sent 48 ministerial nominees to the Senate and they were invited for screening. Out of the 48, the Senate stepped down approval for 3. You would have naturally expected that the Senate would have returned the same number to the President but they sat even on non-legislative days like Friday, Saturday and Monday and sat into the night, screening the nominees.

“In conducting that exercise, they went ahead to screen them and asked probing questions. Take a bow is associated with parliamentary precedence and privilege but it did not in any way affect their final submissions.

“We are therefore appealing to Nigerians to give them the benefit of the doubt and support the presidency of the Senate under Akpabio to succeed in the interests of all”, he added.

Asked why Akpabio had to rush to the Presidential Villa before screening a nominee, Festus Keyamo, the group said Keyamo’s screening was not as a result of Akpabio’s interaction with the president, but based on the fact that the former minister apologized to the Senate and the senators accepted sane in good faith.

“Festus Keyamo tendered an apology and the Senate President put it as a question as to whether they accepted the apology and the Senate answered in the affirmative. There was nothing so special about the nominee that would have warranted the Senate President to go to the Villa but it was a call of duty for him to honour a scheduled appointment in the Villa”, he stated.

The Initiatives is the incorporated trustee of serving and former members of the National Assembly who make public policy interventions to bridge the gap between the leaders and the led.