August 7, 2023

Akpabio unveils chairmen, vice-chairmen of standing committees 

Godswill Akpabio

…Oshiomhole chairs Interior, Sani Musa, Finance,  Abaribe, Power,  Buhari, Aviation, Izunaso,  Capital  Market, Tambuwal , Housing ,Seriake  Dickson, Ecology, Imasuen, Ethics,  Privileges and  Public Petitions 

…As Senate adjourns plenary till September 26th for its long vacation.

By Henry Umoru 

The President  of  the Senate,  Senator Godswill  Akpabio has unveiled names of chairmen and vice-chairmen of the standing committees.

The announcement  was made yesterday soon after the Senate resumed from its break at 9.59pm and ended 10.47pm.

In the list, Senator  Adams  Oshiomhole,  APC, Edo  North is chairing the Committee  on Interior, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East is Chairman,  Committee  on Finance; Senator  Abdulfatai  Buhari,  APC,  Oyo North chairs Committee  on Aviation, Osita Izunaso,  Committee  on Capital  Market,  Seriake  Dickson, Ecology; Neda Imasuen, LP, Edo South, Ethics, Privileges  and  Public Petitions and Aminu Tambuwal, Housing. 

Meanwhile, the  Senate has adjourned plenary till September 26th for its long vacation.

The major committees named are:

Sen Godiya Akwashiki-Airforce Committee

Aviation-Buhari Abdul fatai 

Capital Market- Osita Izunaso 

Establishment-Cyril Fasuyi 

Ecology/Climate Change-Seriake Dickson 

Housing-Aminu Tambuwal 

Interior-Sen Adams Oshiomhole 

Petroleum Downstream -Jide Ipisagba 

Defence- Ahmad Lawan

Public Account-Aliyu Wadada 

Special Duties- Shehu Kaka 

Works-Patrick Ndubueze 

Appropriations- Solomon Adeola 

Finance-Musa Sani 

Banking- Abiru Tokunbo 

Customs-Isa Jubril

Culture and Tourism-Elisha Abbo

Diaspora-Victor Umeh

Education Basic -Lawal Usman

Environment- Akintunde Yunus 

FCT-Ibrahim Bomai

Foreign affairs- Sani Abubakar 

Health-Banigo Harry

Water resources -Abubakar Yari

Power-Enyinaya Abaribe 

Local and foreign debts- Aliyu Wamakko

Land transport-Adamu Aliero 

Navy-Daniel Olugbenga

Niger Delta-Barinada Mpigi

Judiciary-Mohammed Monguno 

Youths and sports-Yemi Adaramodu 

Women affairs- Ireti Kingigbe 

Privatization-Orji Kalu

Agriculture-Mustapha Sabiu 

Communications- Aliyu Bilbis

NDDC- Asuquo Ekpenyong

