Akpabio unveils chairmen, vice-chairmen of standing committees 

…Oshiomhole chairs Interior, Sani Musa, Finance, Abaribe, Power, Buhari, Aviation, Izunaso, Capital Market, Tambuwal , Housing ,Seriake Dickson, Ecology, Imasuen, Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions

…As Senate adjourns plenary till September 26th for its long vacation.

By Henry Umoru

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has unveiled names of chairmen and vice-chairmen of the standing committees.

The announcement was made yesterday soon after the Senate resumed from its break at 9.59pm and ended 10.47pm.

In the list, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, APC, Edo North is chairing the Committee on Interior, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East is Chairman, Committee on Finance; Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, APC, Oyo North chairs Committee on Aviation, Osita Izunaso, Committee on Capital Market, Seriake Dickson, Ecology; Neda Imasuen, LP, Edo South, Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions and Aminu Tambuwal, Housing.

Meanwhile, the Senate has adjourned plenary till September 26th for its long vacation.

The major committees named are:

Sen Godiya Akwashiki-Airforce Committee

Aviation-Buhari Abdul fatai

Capital Market- Osita Izunaso

Establishment-Cyril Fasuyi

Ecology/Climate Change-Seriake Dickson

Housing-Aminu Tambuwal

Interior-Sen Adams Oshiomhole

Petroleum Downstream -Jide Ipisagba

Defence- Ahmad Lawan

Public Account-Aliyu Wadada

Special Duties- Shehu Kaka

Works-Patrick Ndubueze

Appropriations- Solomon Adeola

Finance-Musa Sani

Banking- Abiru Tokunbo

Customs-Isa Jubril

Culture and Tourism-Elisha Abbo

Diaspora-Victor Umeh

Education Basic -Lawal Usman

Environment- Akintunde Yunus

FCT-Ibrahim Bomai

Foreign affairs- Sani Abubakar

Health-Banigo Harry

Water resources -Abubakar Yari

Power-Enyinaya Abaribe

Local and foreign debts- Aliyu Wamakko

Land transport-Adamu Aliero

Navy-Daniel Olugbenga

Niger Delta-Barinada Mpigi

Judiciary-Mohammed Monguno

Youths and sports-Yemi Adaramodu

Women affairs- Ireti Kingigbe

Privatization-Orji Kalu

Agriculture-Mustapha Sabiu

Communications- Aliyu Bilbis

NDDC- Asuquo Ekpenyong