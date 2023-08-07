Akpabio unveils chairmen, vice-chairmen of standing committees 

…Oshiomhole chairs Interior, Sani Musa, Finance, Abaribe, Power, Buhari, Aviation, Izunaso, Capital Market, Tambuwal , Housing ,Seriake Dickson, Ecology, Imasuen, Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions
…As Senate adjourns plenary till September 26th for its long vacation.
By Henry Umoru
The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has unveiled names of chairmen and vice-chairmen of the standing committees.
The announcement was made yesterday soon after the Senate resumed from its break at 9.59pm and ended 10.47pm.
In the list, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, APC, Edo North is chairing the Committee on Interior, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East is Chairman, Committee on Finance; Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, APC, Oyo North chairs Committee on Aviation, Osita Izunaso, Committee on Capital Market, Seriake Dickson, Ecology; Neda Imasuen, LP, Edo South, Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions and Aminu Tambuwal, Housing.
Meanwhile, the Senate has adjourned plenary till September 26th for its long vacation.
The major committees named are:
Sen Godiya Akwashiki-Airforce Committee
Aviation-Buhari Abdul fatai
Capital Market- Osita Izunaso
Establishment-Cyril Fasuyi
Ecology/Climate Change-Seriake Dickson
Housing-Aminu Tambuwal
Interior-Sen Adams Oshiomhole
Petroleum Downstream -Jide Ipisagba
Defence- Ahmad Lawan
Public Account-Aliyu Wadada
Special Duties- Shehu Kaka
Works-Patrick Ndubueze
Appropriations- Solomon Adeola
Finance-Musa Sani
Banking- Abiru Tokunbo
Customs-Isa Jubril
Culture and Tourism-Elisha Abbo
Diaspora-Victor Umeh
Education Basic -Lawal Usman
Environment- Akintunde Yunus
FCT-Ibrahim Bomai
Foreign affairs- Sani Abubakar
Health-Banigo Harry
Water resources -Abubakar Yari
Power-Enyinaya Abaribe
Local and foreign debts- Aliyu Wamakko
Land transport-Adamu Aliero
Navy-Daniel Olugbenga
Niger Delta-Barinada Mpigi
Judiciary-Mohammed Monguno
Youths and sports-Yemi Adaramodu
Women affairs- Ireti Kingigbe
Privatization-Orji Kalu
Agriculture-Mustapha Sabiu
Communications- Aliyu Bilbis
NDDC- Asuquo Ekpenyong
