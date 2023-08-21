Akpabio: N’Delta women storm NASS Sept 26, want Senate President out

Akpabio

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Women under the aegis of Niger Delta Women League NDWL have vowed to march on the National Assembly in September 26 to demand for the resignation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The women disclosed this in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

Those signed the statement are the National President, Hon. Sheila Abiye Tamuno; Rivers state Coordinator, Ajemina Gobo; Bayelsa State Co-ordinator, Madam Eureal Allagoa; Cross River State Co-coordinator, Elizabeth Moses Bassey; Imo State Coordinator, Eucharia Ezidimma Ewurum; and, Edo State Coordinator, Madam Isesele Francisca Ofure.

Others are the Akwa Ibom State Coordinator, Madam Unwana Ibanga; Ondo state Coordinator, Madam Okubakere Ominisan; Delta State Coordinator, Madam Happy Otojareri; Abia state Coordinator, Madam Amarachi Lydia Clairebelle Ijezie; and FCT Coordinator, Amb. Ojineme Enakheme.

Part of the statement reads; “Given the prevailing economic hardship foisted on the common man, by the ill-thought fuel subsidy removal, without necessary measures on ground to cushion the adverse ripples therefrom, Akpabio’s unguarded statements comes wielding the gavel to seal a celebration of an elite 10th Senate over the sufferings of the masses.

“At a time when a litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) soars above N617, the dollar queerly sending the naira on a free fall, breaking all previous records and crossing the N1000 mark with no defense actions from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Inflation is at a whooping 24%, electricity generation at an all time low of less than 3,700MW, electricity tariff threatening another 50% increase thereby shooting cost of living beyond the reach of the Nigerian masses.

“With all economic indicators going through the roof, the Nigerian situation may soon be comparable with the great German depression of 1931.

“With no purchasing power, value and even the right to basal living conditions and Akpabio feels it is the best time to tell us how they are entitled to go on enjoyment spree off our National purse, while Nigerians are told to endure.

“As women, leaders and mothers of the Niger Delta, we think it is high time we redeemed the image of our region, from the unsavoury misconducts and shame that Akpabio embodies.

“Going forward, it is our solid conviction that Akpabio does not understand the seriousness of the legislative business of the Senate Of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria, hence he has elected to joke with the fate over three hundred million Nigerians.

“It is sufficiently clear that from his infamous “Let the poor breathe” misplaced joke to “token has been sent to your bank accounts to enable you enjoy your vacation” Akpabio has inconsiderately and injuriously slammed the gavel on the head of every Nigerian.

We are bleeding from his actions and he needs to leave before he kills us all.

“We call on H.E (Sen) Godswill Akpabio to honorably resign his position as President of the Senate Of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and drop the gavel with immediate effect.

“We call on the Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to stand up for the masses, band together in defense Of democracy and vote Akpabio out should he not agree to toe, the path of honor by resigning his office.

“In strict defense of the above, we shall be mobilizing one million Niger Delta Women on the 26th September, 2023 to the gate of the National Assembly to either thank the Senate or pressure them to do the needful”, they declared.