Akpabio hails Tinubu for nominating Umahi as minister

By Miftaudeen Raji

President of the Senate, Senator Godwill Akpabio, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for considering the former Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state as one of his ministerial nominees.

Akpabio gave the commendation at the resumed screening of the ministerial nominees of President Tinubu on Tuesday.

He said, “On behalf of the 10th Senate and all the distinguished senators, I want to thank Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for considering one of us worthy as ministerial nominee.”

The ministerial nominees screened today (Tuesday) include ex-governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) ; presidential spokesman, Dele Alake; Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Lateef Fagbemi; and 10 others.

Others are Wale Edun, Musa Dangiwa, Uche Nnaji, Stella Okotete, Adebayo Adelabu, Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate, Doris Uzoka, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa.

Recall that the Senate, had on Monday, screened 14 of the 28-man ministerial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu last Thursday.

The ministerial nominees screened on Monday include former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari from Borno State; Nkiruka Onyejeocha (Abia State); Bello Muhammad (Sokoto State); Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State); and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa State).

Others were Joseph Utsev (Benue State), Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo State), Betta Edu (Cross River State), Uju Kennedy Ohaneye (Anambra State), Abubakar Momoh (Edo State), John Enoh (Cross River State), Iman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa State), and Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi State).

At Monday’s plenary, Akpabio told ministerial nominees that taking a bow during their appearance before the Senate does not mean that they have been cleared or confirmed for any ministerial role.

He said, “At the end of the day, we will go into the clearance and the confirmation; we will confirm whether the person is qualified or not but bowing before the hallowed chamber is a tradition all over the world.”