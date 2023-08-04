Akpabio, Gov Eno commiserate with Rep member over wife’s demise

Akpabio

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, have commiserated with the member representing Etinan Federal Constituency Obong Paul Ekpo, and his family over the demise of his wife, late Mrs. Vivian Paul Ekpo who died at 55 years.

They spoke on Friday during the deceased funeral ceremony held at Comprehensive Secondary School Ground, Nkana-Iman, Etinan local government area.

In his messages of condolences, Senator Akpabio who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Saviour Enyiekere, said Late Vivian Ekpo would be remembered for her motherly disposition towards everyone that came her way.

Akpabio noted that she was as a strong support base to her husband and the larger society, and prayed for a peaceful repose of soul of the deceased.

On his part governor Umo Eno described the deceased as a fulfilled woman, having won souls to expand the kingdom of God as an Evangelist and had also remained a pillar of support to her husband in his political career.

He urged the deceased husband and entire bereaved family to take consolation in the indelible marks she made in her relatively short and fulfilled life as has been testified by many that she touched while still alive.

His words: “We promise you that in this hour of pain and bereavement, you and your family will never walk alone. The large number of people that are gathered here today, across political lines, will tell you that you will never walk alone.

“She was a moulder of minds and character, an educationist par excellence, a winner of souls in the vineyard of the Lord and an ever supportive spouse who kept her home front tight while you, the husband, were out there earning your strides as Obong Paul Politics Ekpo.

“I’m particularly delighted that she fulfilled her livelong dream of establishing a school. So even though her life was short, it was very very impactful.

The Governor led a large crowd of government dignitaries including his predecessor in office, Mr Udom Emmanuel and wife to the funeral.

The Chief mourner, Obong Paul Ekpo, thanked the state governor, former governors, federal lawmakers, government functionaries, political class, church, friends and sympathizers for their support.