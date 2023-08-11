Home » News » Akpabio, epitome of National unity – Agwai, APC Chieftain
News

August 11, 2023

Akpabio, epitome of National unity – Agwai, APC Chieftain

Ministerial Nominees

Senate President, Akpabio

…says National assembly will witness   harmonization, new narrative in four years

By David Odama

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Mohd Agwai  (Shettiman Keffi)  has ally the fear that the National assembly under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio would be a rubber stamped 10th Senate,  saying that  Akpabio as an epitome of unity will harmonized Nigeria through legislation.

Agwai said while speaking with Journalists in Lafia Friday that Akpabios’  vast experience in governance would not only strengthen the unity of the country, but harmonized the working relationship between the three arms of the government, broaden the gap between the North and the south.

According to the  former Member of the  Governing Board of  Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC),  Akpabio uncommon  leadership qualities, acceptability across the divide would help build bridges in all parts of the country.

“The  insinuations  in some quarters that the National Assembly especially the Senate under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio will be a rubber stamped 10th assembly   was  not just a mere imagination of those working against the progress of the country,  but deploying their evil tendencies to give APC a bad name”,,  Mohd Agwai  stated.

According to  Shettiman Keffi,  “for  the  nations’ democracy to be taken seriously  among  the comity  of nations,  The citizens must  learn to respect the constituted authorities, live by example, support the leaders, shun divisive tendencies in all their dealings”.

The APC stakeholder in  Nasarawa state who commended the lawmakers for the Choice of Akpabio as the  president of the Senate also  hailed Nigerians for their resilience, perseverance in the face of the current hardship occasioned by the subsidy removal    declaring that the situation  was  temporal.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio’s  uncommon leadership and commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region should be used as   an indices  to judge him over and above  the expectations  of Nigerians in the next four years.  His   leadership style has proven  that there  were  still Nigerians who are good and can be trusted with responsibility of moving this nation   forward, foster  unity, peace and as well  build bridges  across all parts of Nigeria  irrespective of religion, ethnic and political inclinations”.

He noted that in view of the achievements of Senator . Akpabio as the former  minister of Niger Delta, it would not be out of place to  support him,  the 10th Assembly and President Ahmed  Bola Tinibu  to revive the nation economy, provide enabling laws that would change the narrative in the nation polity.

“The coast is now clear for  Nigerians  to  have hope on the administration of the ruling APC with assemblage of  committed, tested and trusted  people  ready to provide the dividends of democracy. Akpabio is  a  lion  who stops at nothing even with all the distractions” Agwai declared.

He called on Nigerians to brace up, accept the present leadership, work with them, shun at all times divisive tendencies, remain patriotic  and focused to the cause of development which is the mantras of the  Tinibu led government  desirous of lifting the nation to the greater heights.

