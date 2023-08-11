Akpabio, epitome of National unity – Agwai, APC Chieftain

Senate President, Akpabio

…says National assembly will witness harmonization, new narrative in four years

By David Odama

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Mohd Agwai (Shettiman Keffi) has ally the fear that the National assembly under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio would be a rubber stamped 10th Senate, saying that Akpabio as an epitome of unity will harmonized Nigeria through legislation.

Agwai said while speaking with Journalists in Lafia Friday that Akpabios’ vast experience in governance would not only strengthen the unity of the country, but harmonized the working relationship between the three arms of the government, broaden the gap between the North and the south.

According to the former Member of the Governing Board of Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Akpabio uncommon leadership qualities, acceptability across the divide would help build bridges in all parts of the country.

“The insinuations in some quarters that the National Assembly especially the Senate under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio will be a rubber stamped 10th assembly was not just a mere imagination of those working against the progress of the country, but deploying their evil tendencies to give APC a bad name”,, Mohd Agwai stated.

According to Shettiman Keffi, “for the nations’ democracy to be taken seriously among the comity of nations, The citizens must learn to respect the constituted authorities, live by example, support the leaders, shun divisive tendencies in all their dealings”.

The APC stakeholder in Nasarawa state who commended the lawmakers for the Choice of Akpabio as the president of the Senate also hailed Nigerians for their resilience, perseverance in the face of the current hardship occasioned by the subsidy removal declaring that the situation was temporal.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio’s uncommon leadership and commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region should be used as an indices to judge him over and above the expectations of Nigerians in the next four years. His leadership style has proven that there were still Nigerians who are good and can be trusted with responsibility of moving this nation forward, foster unity, peace and as well build bridges across all parts of Nigeria irrespective of religion, ethnic and political inclinations”.

He noted that in view of the achievements of Senator . Akpabio as the former minister of Niger Delta, it would not be out of place to support him, the 10th Assembly and President Ahmed Bola Tinibu to revive the nation economy, provide enabling laws that would change the narrative in the nation polity.

“The coast is now clear for Nigerians to have hope on the administration of the ruling APC with assemblage of committed, tested and trusted people ready to provide the dividends of democracy. Akpabio is a lion who stops at nothing even with all the distractions” Agwai declared.

He called on Nigerians to brace up, accept the present leadership, work with them, shun at all times divisive tendencies, remain patriotic and focused to the cause of development which is the mantras of the Tinibu led government desirous of lifting the nation to the greater heights.