Airports ‘re major revenue generating points for government globally – Keyamo

By Prince Okafor

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reinstated that airports across the world are revenue generating points for government.

The minister disclosed this during a tour at the General Aviation Terminal, GAT, in Lagos, where he was accompanied by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed,.

He frowned at the absence of adverts across some strategic positions in the airport, stating that these are untapped government fund running down the drain.

He stated that the President, Bola Tinubu, has alerted them on need to generate more revenue for the government.

In his words: “Let revenue be coming in through all these spaces here.

“Once anyone is driving into any local airport there should be life. Online advertisement agency have not and cannot take over real life advertisement.

“We have been given mandate to raise revenue for the government. Please, contact the advert agencies so they should put up adverts on all these spaces.

“We cannot have all these spaces and be taking about lack of funds. All details on your findings should be sent to me in seven days.”