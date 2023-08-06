Aircraft crash: We’re yet to determine cause – NSIB boss

…sends team to South África for info

Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, Sunday said it has not determined the immediate and remote cause of an aircraft Jabiru J430, which crashed at Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, area of Lagos state.

It noted that investigation has begun. Fortunately, the crew members of the air craft operated by Air First Hospitality and Tours, were rescued and rushed to hospital for immediate treatment.

NSIB Director General, DG, Mr. Akin Olateru, stated this at the weekend, in Alausa, Ikeja, during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, led by Permanent Secretary, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, aimed to enhance emergency management and safety during disasters in the state.

Meanwhile, NSIB has concluded plans to organise a two-week capacity building training for LASEMA staff aimed at enhancing efficiency and proper coordination during emergency operation.

According to Olateru, “On the update of the crashed single airplane in Lagos, one of them has been discharged from the hospital, the other one as we speak, is still on admission. We are monitoring the situation because we need to take their statements. We have taken partial statement.

“We need a comprehensive statement because this particular aircraft does not have Cockpit Voice Recorder, CVR, no form of recording. Thank God they survived to tell us the story. It’s a light aircraft, single engine.

“It’s too early to tell you the immediate or remote cause of the crash. Investigation has just begun a lot of things we have to do.

“This particular aircraft is first of its kind in Nigeria. It’s almost a brand new aircraft, even the civil aviation engineering authority just recently retrained staff on that aircraft.

“We have to send some of our team to South Africa where the aircraft was made to meet the manufacturer to get more details on performance of the aircraft.”

MoU

Speaking on the MoU, Olateru said, “The MoU would ensure capacity building, training and exchange of ideas between NSIB and LASEMA.

“There is need for synergy to enhance performance and proper documentation. It will also eliminate conflicting reports.’

Olateru, noted that Lagos State has given the first responder power to LASEMA.

He said, “We don’t pray for emergencies to happen but it will happen. If human being is in charge something will go wrong someday.

“So, as a responsible organization, we need to prepare to ensure coordination and collaboration to make sure when the unfortunate happen, we are fully prepared.”

He also said it is important for NSIB to sign MoU with the police. “We need to train the police. The police need to be trained on how to preserve evidence when it comes to air crashes.

“We had an occurrence some years ago where the black box was stolen. So we don’t want a repeat of such occurrence.

“We hope the current IGP will get the MOU signed. It’s part of what the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) will ask for. National Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is another organization we need to partner with. They need to know us and what we do and how we do it

The NSIB DG, also called on other state emergency management agencies and the Nigeria Police of the need to partner with it, “not just to preserve evidence at accidents sites, but to prevent a reoccurrence.”

LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the partnership with NSIB was to further assured residents of the Lagos State Government’s commitment to their total safety and protection.

Oke-Osanyitolu noted that the state government had already invested hugely in road and waterways, accident and emergency management.

According to him, “The MoU will take care of the air space in Lagos, and further enhance the professional conduct of LASEMA’s staffers at emergency sites.

‘As part of the MoU, 200 LASEMA staffers will be trained by NSIB training partners before the end of August, 2023.

Oke-Osanyitoou said, “During the recent air crash, “we had efficient local responders that moved in.

“When emergency occur in Lagos, they should call the emergency numbers and activate safety measures. We’ve had MoUs with more than twenty five international organisations. We are having effective MoUs.

“Today is another landmark. LASEMA and NSIB are building capacities of personnel in terms of preparation, response, reconstruction and rehabilitative aspect of emergency a management.

“About two weeks ago, we started by having an MoU with UNILAG. When you are talking about emergency management in Lagos, it comes with professionalism.”