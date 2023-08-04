Air Peace Sports Diplomacy Wall of Fame: End to years of neglect of Nigerian sports legends

.Ehizuelen: My dream to win gold shattered by boycott

By John Egbokhan

It was a gathering of the very best collection of Nigerian sports legends last Friday night at the Eko Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The expansive and exquisitely decorated hall was practically draping and brimming with renowned names that dominate Nigerian sports folklore. The roll call of stars that gathered in the hall included Christian Chukwu, who was the captain of the 1980 African Cup of Nations-winning Green Eagles squad. That was Nigeria’s first AFCON title for Nigeria. The Super Eagles have since won the trophy two more times, in Tunisia 1994 and in South Africa in 2013.

That 1980 triumph, which came at the expense of a star-studded Algerian team at a packed National stadium in Surulere, Lagos, was achieved through collective efforts of stars like striker Segun Odegbami, goalkeeper Emmanuel Okala, Sylvanus Okpala, late Muda Lawal, Henry Nwosu, David Adiele, Felix Owolabi, Adokiye Amiesimaka, Charles Bassey, Kadiri Ikhana, Ifeanyi Onyedika, Frank Onwuach and Shefiu Mohammed, among others.

Some of these respected names were at Eko Hotel, where their efforts were celebrated and rewarded.

The dignified assembly of stars was in the house for the Air Peace Sports Diplomacy Wall of Fame, initiated by the founder and chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Allen Onyeama. It was done in collaboration with the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs.

Aside from the AFCON winning squad of 1980, also present in the hall were members of the Nigerian contingent to the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, Canada. which was unfortunately, boycotted by Nigeria, other African countries and the Caribbean. Nigeria led the international boycott due to IOC’s refusal to sanction New Zealand which had sporting ties with the Apartheid regime in South Africa coupled with the killing of protesting black South Africans by the intolerant white minority regime.