A’Ibom State Lawmakers demand creation of 5 more constituencies

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

MEMBERS of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly have demanded the creation of five additional state Constituencies to bring the number of State constituency seats to thirty-one to enhance effective representation.

The Lawmakers demand came after they deliberated on the motion sponsored by the member representing Ikono State constituency, Hon. Asuquo Nana-Udo, entitled, “The Need to Create Additional State Constituencies in Akwa Ibom State,”

Presenting the motion during Tuesday plenary Asuquo Nana-Udo explained that the motion was in pursuant of Order three (3) rule One (1) of the Standing Order of Akwa Ibom State assembly.

He submitted that the State is long overdue for additional State Constituencies, noting that Katstina State which has 34 State constituency seats, was created the same day and year with Akwa Ibom.

Udoh in his motion argued Akwa Ibom State deserves 31 State Constituencies by citing provisions of Sections 112, 113 and 114 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“According to section 91, “the State Assemblies shall consist of three or four times the number of seats which that State has in the House of Representatives divided in a way to reflect, as far as possible nearly equal population: Provided that a House of Assembly of a State shall consist of not less than twenty-four (24) and not more than forty (40) members.”, He stated.

Nana-Udo also argued ” That the creation of thirty-nine (39) new political wards across the three (3) Senatorial districts of the State by Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) has not only delimited our political wards but has also prepared us for national political expansion”.

Among the Lawmakers who supported the motion were the members representing Abasi/Eastern Obolo from Ibiono Ibom, Uyo and Nsit Ubium State Constituencies

The Speaker, Hon Udeme Otong ordered Clerk of the House, Mrs NsikakAbasi Orok to communicate the House resolution to Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant Government Agencies.

Others presented on the Floor of the House plenary were a motion on “Worrisome Flood Menace in Ikot Isighe, Ikot Obiokoi, Ikot Etefia Ukam and Ikot Akpaden Communities in Mkpat Enin L.G.A”, sponsored by Uwem Peter Imoh-Itah and a motion on “Urgent Need to Intervene on A Gully Erosion Affected Areas in Eman Uruan, Uruan Local Government Area” sponsored by Dr. Itorobong Etim of Uruan.

Also. Uduakobong Ekpo-Ufot brought before the House Matter of Urgent Public Importance on the crisis in Ndoneyo community in Etinan LGA which according to him has led to loss of lives and destruction of properties as well as displacement of people.