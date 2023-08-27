A’Ibom PDP ward meeting: Gov Eno reiterates commitment to grassroots devt

*Tasks party stakeholders on unity

*Says palliatives sharing would be devoid of sentiment

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has reiterated his commitment to bringing the government closer to the people at the grassroots in line with the A.R.I.S.E Agenda of his administration.

Eno also reiterated that government would ensure utmost transparency in the sharing of the both Federal and State government palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal, assuring that the distribution would be devoid of political party sentiments.

He spoke on Saturday in his hometown, Ibiakpan Obotim Ward 2, Ikot Ekpene Udo, in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area during the maiden PDP ward meeting held across all the state organized to re-energize the grassroots structure.

He advised party stakeholders, community leaders and public office holders at all levels to always carry everyone along in the scheme of things as the gesture would foster unity and also bring back estranged members back to the PDP fold.

According to the governor the massive support the grassroots gave to the candidates of the party during the general elections was worthy of show of gratitude.

“With their massive supports and overwhelming votes the grassroots put me into office, so I owe you a duty to go round to appreciate and encourage you. In PDP we say power to the people. It is the people that own the power, we are just holding it in trust for them.

“We must understand that from time to time we have to go round and show respect and bring the government closer to the people because they elected us with hope”, gov Eno asserted.

Interacting with supporters at Ndukpo Ise, Ubium North Ward 3 Center the governor thanked the people for their tremendous support and encouraged them to remain loyal to the party.

Also at Ibiakpan Obotim Ward 2, the ward Chairman who is also Chairman of Nsit Ubium Ward Chairmen Forum, Hon. Ukpong Michael, lauded the governor for keeping his promise that the party leadership would embark on thank you visit to all the Wards.

Speaking at Ukanafun Ward 4, the State Chairman of PDP, Elder Aniekan Akpan thanked party supporters for their steadfastness.

Elder Akpan on behalf of his people commended Governor Eno appointing indigenes of Ukanafun into sensitive positions in his government.

Similarly stakeholders and party supporters of Ikot-Ekpene ward one in their separate remarks, noted that recent efforts of the current administration in the area including the recent flag-off of Spring Road, upgrade of School of Nursing to College of Health Technology were enough reason for them to keep supporting the PDP.

Addressing Party supporters at PDP Ward 7 Uyo, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prince Enobong Uwah appreciated his people in choosing to remain in the PDP and for their massive support for governor Eno’s administration.

“For us in Ward 7 and the entire Uyo Local Government, our direction has always been PDP. Today I stand here to assure you that Pastor Umo Eno will bring bountiful dividends of democracy to us in Uyo people and Akwa Ibomites. Let us therefore increase the bandwidth of our support for this administration”, Uwah appealed.

At Eastern Nsit Ward 1, Nsit Atai LGA, the Deputy State Chairman of PDP, Lawrence Udosen, described Governor Eno as “the governor of the people” and as a true party man, for encouraging the strengthening of the party at the ward level.

On his part, the member representing Essien Udim state constituency, Prince Ukpong Akpabio while addressing his people of Ukana West ward II, gave N100,000 business grant each to 15 constituents.

Prince Akpabio thanked the people for their unwavering support to the party, and assured them of his commitment to enhance their welfare through empowerment efforts.

At Ibiono Ibom Eastern Ward 5, the Commissioner for Information

Mr. Ini Ememobong urged the party faithful to continue to support the vision of Governor Umo Eno.

The stakeholders and leaders of the party described the maiden state-wide ward meeting which also witnessed defection of members of other political parties to PDP, as successful while applauding the initiative of close engagements at the grassroots.