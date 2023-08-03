A’Ibom, Nigerian Navy agree to strengthen collaboration over maritime security

By Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State Government and the Nigerian Navy have agreed to strengthen their collaboration in order to improve security on the State’s waterways.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, the agreement was reached when the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno received top officers of the Nigerian Navy led by the Chief of Naval Staff(CNS) Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla in his office on Wednesday.

Speaking, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, congratulated Governor Umo Eno on his emergence as governor of the state.

Ogalla acknowledged state government’s provision of land for expansion of the School at Uta Ewa, as well as the donation of a girls’ School in Onna local government area among other support to the Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Jubilee in the state.

He expressed the readiness of the Navy to partner the state in ship building venture to accomplish the Fish City vision, and to improve maritime security along the state’s coastal areas.

While welcoming the officers of the Nigerian Navy to Akwa Ibom, Governor Umo Eno, explained that the importance of Navy’s partnership with the state government could not be over-emphasized,

Eno who stressed that as a coastal state,

government needs improved maritime security to accomplish the tourism components of the A.R.I.S. E, Agenda, and development of the Blue economy, added that enhanced security would boost food production for Nigeria and even for export.

His words: “The maritime environment is very critical to the state at the moment. Part of our A.R.I.S.E Agenda is Agriculture and there lies the Blue economy. All of those, have to do with the sea.

“There’s so much in the sea that we have not benefitted from, and we intend through Agricultural revolution to tap all these benefits that the sea has. We will therefore need more cooperation in terms of security.

“As a state, God has really blessed us that every leader comes with a vision, pursues the vision, and moves the state forward. By the grace of God through the A.R.I.S.E Agenda we must be able to contribute our quota, so that by the time we leave, the people can look back and say we’ve also added our own quota”

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Ogalla while briefing some newsmen after facility tour to the NNS Jubilee in Ikot Abasi LGA later same Wednesday, said Navy was determined to redoubling it efforts to enhance maritime security

” We are going to enhance our patrols and presence within the sea and creeks. Already we are making efforts to get more platforms to be able to achieve that.

“We are also going to increase our ability to gather intelligence, so that our patrols will be target driven, save cost, minimise efforts and achieve better results.This is what we are going to do and we hope that very soon we’ll start seeing results,”.Ogalla disclosed.