A’Ibom Info Commissioner, Ememobong Emerges Council Member of NIPR

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State, Information Commissioner, Comrade Ini Ememobong MNIPR has emerged council member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Ememobong polled a total of 867 votes, second highest, next to Dr Sule Yau Sule with a total 868 to emerge one of the 17 Governing Council members of the institute.

The election held between Thursday and Friday morning just after the Annual General Meeting/ Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, tagged Abuja2023, on the theme: “Leadership, Public Relations and Value Creation.

Declaring the winners, Chairman of the electoral committee, Chief Casca Ogosu

described the turn out in this year’s election as huge and unprecedented in the history of NIPR.

Ogosu explained that 28 candidates contested for the 17 council membership offices..

“Twenty nine (29) initially indicated interest, one withdrew and 28 stood for the election with 1050 accredited voters”, he said