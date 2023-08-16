A’Ibom guber Tribunal: Parties adopt final addresses

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

PARTIES in the ongoing 2023 Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal in Uyo Akwa Ibom State Wednesday adopted their final written addresses.

The parties include the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Governor Umo Eno, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who are joined as first, second and third Respondents respectively, and Senator Bassey Albert Akpan of the Young Progressives Party(YPP).

All the lead Counsels namely Justice Paul Usoro(SAN) lead Counsel to governor Eno, Justice Ahmed Raji(SAN), lead Counsel to the YPP and Bassey Akpan (Petitioners) Justice Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) lead Counsel to PDP and Justice Offiong Offiong (INEC) were all in Court for the adoption of their written addresses.

After hearing the final addresses on Tuesday, Justice Adekunle Adeleye , Chairman of the three-member Governorship Election Petitions panel sitting in Uyo announced that the judgement date would be communicated to the parties involved in the matter.

Recall that the INEC had declared Pastor Umo Eno of the PDP as winner of the March 28, 2023 Governorship Election held in the state by scoring a total of 356, 346 votes to defeat two major contenders, Senator Akpan of YPP, and Obong Akan Udofia of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 136, 262 and 129, 602 respectively.

But dissatisfied, the YPP and Senator Akpan had approached the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election and declaration of pastor Umo Eno by INEC as winner on the grounds of his was not qualified to contest the election.

Meanwhile, fielding questions after the Court proceedings on their expectation of the Judgement the YPP Lawyer, Justice Raji said though they cannot preempt the Court, but that they are however’hopeful’.

He urged their teeming supporters to remain calm, adding, “Power belongs to God Almighty. He gives it to whoever He wishes or Will’s, and takes it from whoever He wishes. So let us be calm and we should have confidence in God and in the judicial system”