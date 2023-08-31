A’Ibom govt augments FG’s palliatives, begins distribution Sept 4

…As gov approves N2bn for teachers gratuity

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State Government has announced the release of sum of one billion naira to be added to the first tranche of palliatives it received from the federal government.

According to a statement on Wednesday evening, the State governor announce the additional palliative package while addressing members of government House Press Corps.

Eno also announced that the sharing of the palliatives to residents would begin on Monday September 4, 2023.

He assured that with the release of one billion naira to augment the 3000 bags of rice and N2 billion so far received from the federal government, the over 2270 villages in the state should get 50 bags of rice each.

His words: “I am sure each village will get between at least 50 bags. We will give to the Hausa community, Yoruba community, Igbo community, Niger Delta community, and all of the security services and all other people that may not be able to get to villages.

“They are not village people but they are also part of us in Akwa Ibom. Also we have approved another line of gratuity to the teachers. We have approved to the local Government and to the State. That is two billion from the state’s coffers.

“We want to do one project per local government so as to help ensure that we provide jobs for our young people. These are the quick fix measures we are doing. Don’t forget this is a short, medium and long term packages”

Responding to a question on the protest by some youths on Tuesday in the state, the governor noted that state government has gathered intelligence on some person’s trying to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the state by inciting the youths to cause a breach of law.

He advised Akwa Ibom youths not to allow such people misguide them, saying, “Let us understand that Akwa Ibom is for all of us. This state is peaceful and we intend to continue to drive that narrative; to do everything to make sure that our state is peaceful.

“Those of us who are leaders must avoid making statements that will incite the youths..Our young people at this point should not be misguided. We have Intel on all those behind these.

“I would like to tell Akwa Ibomites that we have intelligence on all those sponsoring these youths and I would like to advise them to desist from such acts”