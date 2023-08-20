A’Ibom community extols Sen Enang over capacity, contributions

Ita Enang

…I’ve never been celebrated- Enang

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE people of Ibiono Ibom local government area of Akwa Ibom State have extolled their son and former Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Ita Enang for his capacity to attract several development projects to the community.

Some of them spoke weekend Ikpa Council hall, Ibiono Ibom, during a grand reception organized by the people of the LGA o celebrate and honour Enang for his laudable contributions to their area and the state as a whole.

Speaking, the Paramount Ruler of Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, HRH Okuku Ime Udousoro Inyang, urged all indigenes of the area to emulate senator Enang, describing him as a dependable son of the soil.

The royal father noted that Enang single-handedly brought federal presence to the local government area and Akwa Ibom state in general.

His words: “He has endeavoured to bring federal presence to Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area. The only federal presence we have here before is the Police. He brought the Federal Polytechnic, Ukana.

“Also he brought the University of Science and Technology to this Akwa Ibom state and now he has brought the Federal College of Education into this LGA. We feel we should congratulate him, to celebrate and honour him.

“He has brought light, Dam and quite a lot of things to us. He has done his best to Ibiono Ibom and Akwa Ibom state, so we have to honour him. I have told others, not only the politicians, but all Ibiono Ibom indigenes to bring something to this community.

“My message to all Ibiono Ibom people is anywhere you find yourself, remember where you come from as we have been neglected for too long”

Similarly, the member representing Ibiono Ibom/Itu federal constituency in the House of Representatives Mr. Ime Okon, described Enang as a blessing not only to Ibiono Ibom, but to Akwa Ibom people and Nigeria in general.

He stressed that Enang has been a worthy ambassador, who has used his wealth of experience to touch the people.

On his part, Chairman of Ibiono Ibom LGA, Mr Ekopimo Edet, commended Enang for attracting life- touching projects to the area, adding, “We are delighted that his contributions have earned him the respect and admiration of many, particularly his people, hence this grand reception,”

Responding senator Enang, a one-time member of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, a former member House Representatives, while appreciating his kinsmen assured that the honour done to him would spur him to do more.

“I want to say words cannot expressed the gratutude I have and the surprise I have for the people of my LGA, my clan and my lineage to hold a ceremony to celebrate me and reload me for more service

“I want to thank them, I have ever celebrated in my life put together. So, I want to tell every person wherever you are and commissioned to serve the people, serve them sacrificially.

Don’t think of the pains, don’t look for gains because they are watching you.

“And in your life time if God honours you, as he has honoured me today, they will honour you. So, I take it as a great honour, I take it as a challenge to do more for them. Wherever I find myself, at all times, I’ll be loyal and sacrificial and be very serving to the people of Ibiono Ibom, Itu, Akwa Ibom and Nigeria, ” Enang said.

The highpoint of ceremony was the presentation of gift to Enang by the paramount ruler of Ibiono Ibom, HRH Okuku Ime Udousoro Inyang.