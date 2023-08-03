A’Ibom commissioner urges media to interogate Eno’s ARISE agenda

By Harris Emmanuel

Uyo—Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, has urged the media to dissect the ARISE agenda of Governor Umo Eno’s administration of the state, so as to fully understand the policy thrust of the government.

According to him, such interrogation would empower the media to fully understand and key into the implementation processes of the administration’s development blueprint as it unfolds.

Ememobong said the agenda with action points and timelines clearly stated, has become a social contract between the government and the governed.

He said that the administration would look forward to their support through agenda setting, feed forward and feedbacks deviod of malice and sentiment.

He said: “People in representative capacity interrogated the document and now accept this document as the working document of this administration. Therefore, the transitioning between being the private document, the political party agenda to an economic blueprint of government is why I am here.

“And very simply, the government should be judged by this. This has become a social contract and if you read the agenda, you will discover that it is a thoroughly grafted agenda with points and with action points, aspirations clearly listed.

“So, the marketing of this agenda is the duty of the Ministry of Information, but the interrogation of this agenda is the duty of the media and you are well positioned to interrogate.”