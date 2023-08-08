A’Ibom Assembly urges investigation into Nsit Atai-Oron Road awarded 2006

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has urged governor Umo Eno to direct thorough investigation into the Nsit Atai-Oron road project awarded 17 years ago under the administration of Godswill Akpabio.

The resolution of the House for probe into the road project followed a motion brought before it by the Chief Whip, and member representing Mbo State Constituency Effiong Johnson during yesterday plenary.

The House has also directed its Committee on Works and Transport to undertake an on-the -spot assessment of the road project and as well interface with the Ministry of Works and Fire Service on the matter.

Presenting the motion on the floor of the House Johnson, regretted that the good plans of the Udom Emmanuel administration in ensuring the completion of works on the road could not be achieved.

The lawmaker noted that Udom Emmanuel had revoked the contract for the construction of the 29km road awarded to Renaissance Construction Company following it’s failure to commence work ten months after the contract had been awarded.

According to him the former governor Emmanuel had reawarded same to another construction firm in 2021 “with the resolve of the government to complete the road before the end of the administration in 2023″

“The decision to construct the Nsit-Atai-Oron road was taken following the closing of the traditional route to Oron through the Ituk Mbang, Ekpene Ukim and Ndon Ebom road which became inevitable as a result of the construction of an airport on the outlay of farm land belonging to Nsit-Atai, Uruan and Okobo local government areas, as was conceptualized during the administration of former Governor Victor Attah.

“The initial contract for the road project was awarded by the Godswill Akpabio led administration in 2006, later re-awarded by the Udom Emmanuel administration” Johnson said

Continuing, he lamented that the road has currently been rendered almost impassable due to excavation by the construction firm, and has turned to a death trap, even as he stated that vehicles plying the road on daily basis have been badly affected.

“If urgent steps are not taken to complete the road howbeit late, it could lead to more disastrous consequences”, he pleaded.

Speaking in favour of the motion, member representing Nsit-Atai, Hon. Aniefiok Attah, expressed displeasure at the present condition of the road, and urged the legislature to take urgent steps to address the matter.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Mr. Udeme Otong, directed the House Committee on Works and Fire Service to undertake a fact finding visit to the road project site and as well interface with the Commissioner for Works and Fire Service on the matter.

Meanwhile, two bills sponsored by the member representing Essien Udim State Constituency, Hon. Prince Ukpong Akpabio, scaled first reading on the floor of the House.

The bills titled “HAB 302 ” was for a law to provide for the development and regulation of fisheries in Akwa Ibom State and for other purposes connected thereto”, sponsored by Prince Ukpong Akpabio and ten other lawmakers and “HAB 303″, which has to with a law to establish the Akwa Ibom State Oil Palm Development Agency for the State and for other purposes connected thereto”, sponsored by Prince Akpbio and nine others respectively.

The House adjourned plenary to Thursday August, 10, 2023.