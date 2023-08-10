A’Ibom Assembly Commission seeks Speaker’s assistance over challenges

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Akwa Ibom House of Assembly Service Commission has appealed to the Speaker of the State Assembly, Elder Udeme Otong to assist in presenting the Commission’s challenges to the appropriate authority for positive action.

The Commission made the appeal on Thursday when the leadership and members paid the Speaker a Courtesy visit at the Assembly complex, Uyo.

Speaking, Chairman, Barr. Godswill Umoh, while describing the Speaker as a proactive leader, pledged their loyalty and support to the 8th Assembly.

Umoh, identified major challenges of the Commission to include poor funding, dichotomy between staff of the State House of assembly and staff of the commission, poor accomodations, inadequate staff among others.

Responding, Udeme Otong sought for improved working relationship between the state Assembly and the Commission in the interest of the government and the people of the state

Otong, who lauded the leadership of the commission for doing good job so far despite the challenges, assured them that all the issues raised would be communicated to the appropriate authority for actions.

Otong said: “The Assembly Service Commission is an important arm of the House of Assembly. To achieve our mandate of meeting the needs of the people, we cannot work in isolation. We need to improve our working relationship by synergising and finding common grounds to forge ahead.

“All benefits due to the Assembly should be accomplished by you. The doors of the 8th Assembly under my watch shall be opened to a guaranteed mutual engagements for the collective interest of the government and the Akwa Ibom people”,