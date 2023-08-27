AI: Nigerian Youth Parliament seeks review, upgrade of technical schools’ curriculum

Artificial intelligence

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Nigerian Youth Parliament has highlighted the critical role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in the current job market, urging stakeholders to consider revising technical schools’ curriculum and making necessary upgrades to meet global realities.

This call was made during the 2023 International Youth Day, which concluded with a conference held in Abuja weekend.

The conference, themed :Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development: Unlocking Potentials, Driving Changes,’ brought together over 20 prominent panelists, keynote speakers, and special guests.

The event was organized in collaboration with International Alert, the European Union, Leap Africa, the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund, the Nigerian-German Center for Migration and Development, Peaceful Sky Travels and Tours, and Bridge Synergy.

Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Youths in Parliament and keynote speaker at the event, emphasized the need for young people to participate actively in grassroots mobilisation and awareness.

“Young people have to identify their electoral wards and units as these are the entry points of politics and all the inclusion we are advocating,” he stated.

Alao-Akala also stressed the responsibility of platforms like the Nigerian Youth Parliament in promoting awareness about the legislative arms of government, stating, “This will bridge understanding gaps of the arm.”

The panelists pointed out the increasing influence of AI technology, which has significantly replaced numerous soft and hard-skill jobs traditionally performed by humans.

They called for a comprehensive review of technical education to align with these developments.

The panelists further underscored the importance of enhancing the capacity of teachers in basic education and acknowledging green skills as technical skills.

They noted that these skills can not only empower young people but also contribute to existing efforts to combat climate change.

Seyi Tinubu, the Special Guest of Honour, presented cheques to the winners of the #NigeriaWeWant Video Challenge competition at the conference.

The top three winners — David Ikani, Imam Malik, and Emmanuel Uzoamaka — received one million naira, six hundred and fifty thousand naira, and six hundred thousand naira, respectively.

In her remarks, the Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon Azeezat Yishawu, expressed gratitude to all partners and attendees.

She pledged her commitment to implementing the conference’s recommendations and ensuring they are adopted as the Parliament’s resolution and forwarded to the relevant MDAs and stakeholders.