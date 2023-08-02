Ahubelem gives solution to ending unemployment in Nigeria

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A social media influencer and philanthropist Chizitere Ahubelem popularly known as Chizzy Wizzy, in Imo state, has described his philanthropic gestures as a service to humanity and a way to lift the burden from the youths and the country at large.

He made this known while fielding questions from newsmen in Owerri, on the reasons behind his series of empowerment for the youths especially those who have been following him on his Facebook handle.

According to him, “Youth Empowerment is what I do to help in having a better society. This is just what I call service to humanity. If everybody decides to help 10 people from your area you can imagine what society will look like. What I do when people come on my Facebook page to request one assistance or the other was simply to lift off the burden of the neglected people in the society.”

Some of them, include the “Donation of 27 sewing machines to Facebook followers, sponsoring of a football tournament in 3 geopolitical zones of Imo State with a cash price, 4 vehicles to his Facebook followers