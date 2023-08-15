Agric commodities’ leadership warns ‘portfolio’ farmers over blackmailing association

…why we refused to lobby for any member to emerge Agric Minister

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE leadership of the agric commodities association under the auspices of the Federation of Agricultural Commodities Association of Nigeria, FACAN, has warned portfolio farmers over blackmailing the association in order to bring it into disrepute over unfounded statements.

The warning was given at a media conference,where the the National President, FACAN, and said the move by some persons who claim to be farmers and members of FACAN are making malicious claims and alleging that the current executive have over stayed their tenure which should have elapsed since 2021 during a press conference they held.

Iyama who described the group as portfolio farmers, rent seekers and neophytes from yet-to-be-launched commodity associations as deliberately moving to cause disaffection of the over 20 years FACAN that helped them to have bearing in the agricultural sector and agribusiness.

He said: “It has come to our attention that certain individuals mainly comprising portfolio farmers, rent seekers and neophytes from yet-to-be-launched commodity associations have engaged in misguided activities, causing confusion and unwarranted accusations.

“Unfortunately, some members from these neophyte group have resorted to impersonating FACAN leadership and making false claims which we vehemently condemn.

“The actions of these individuals have led to confusion of genuine and potential member in the agricultural sector.

“However we will not tolerate any attempt to disrupt operations that impedes our nation. In particular we address the actions of a certain BoT member in Kaduna who without proper authority recognized the faction from a neophyte group we emphasize that such action is in violation of FACAN’s constitution and no Boat member has the power to endorse any group on behalf of FACAN.

“We urge all FACAN members, especially the BoT members to refrain from engaging in activities that violate the constitution and undermine the integrity of the association.

“We are giving them a long rope and we want to be a father to all but if they don’t cease to go about with this their nefarious activities will face the law as embedded in the FACAN constitution.”

Meanwhile, he assured Nigerians that FACAN remains united and stands firm to serve the best interest of members and the agricultural sector as a whole, and called on members to reject any attempt to destroy its unity.

However, on the sidelines, he (Iyama), maintained that due to restrictions occasioned by the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, the association held the election virtually in November 2021 and all financial members were duly informed about the election for them to participate.

“We did our election in November 2021 but because of the COVID-19 lockdown, we held virtual election, ask them are they financial members, if you have not paid your dues you are not entitled to vote or be voted for”, he said.

According to him, Yama said since the factional group are not financial members, they are not qualified to be told about the election that held in November 2021.

He also maintained that the members of the group grandstanding are yet to be FACAN members, and that most of them came as members in 2022, hence are not considered as members yet, and joining the association does not qualify them to be the President rather were mentored to be versatile and experienced in their agricultural value chains and assist them grow their associations as it was done for others.

He said the next election is coming up in November 2025 and they can wait till then to be elected into positions and even at that they are not qualified.

The FACAN boss also revealed that the group wanted him to endorse and push one of them as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, which he refused by saying FACAN is apolitical and does not lobby for such, but of anybody has the ambition of becoming a Minister of Agriculture should do the lobbying a d push by himself, and that FACAN cannot dabble into that and will never do that.

He also cleared the air that it is false to claim that FACAN leadership was at the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment to access funds, which he debunked the allegations by explaining that FACAN is entitled to 10 per cent of the levies they pay from their agricultural export, which for long the levies were not paid to FACAN.

According to him, We have spent about N439million of our own personal money to run the association, so in 2019, we made a presentation to the Ministry of Trade and Investment, and luckily the money was approved by the former permanent secretary and the Minister also, so they appealed to us that they will be paying the money gradually. Some of our members had to use their cars for Taxi to pay salaries of our staffs because we could not pay salaries”.

“The money being paid was for the daily running of FACAN and also implementation of our projects at the association level, when we ask those aggrieved members to bring their projects, they can’t because they don’t have.”