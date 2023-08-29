Aghedo felicitates with Senator Okpebholo at 53

Former Commissioner for Budget and Planning in Edo State, Hon. Dr. Lawrence Aghedo, congratulates the Senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District, Distinguished Senator Monday Okpebholo, on his 53rd birthday celebration today, August 29, 2023.

Aghedo, in a statement issued on Tuesday and personally signed by him, said Senator Monday Okpebholo deserves all the accolades on his birthday because of his contribution to the growth and development of the Esan nation in particular and Edo State in general.



He said: ’Senator Monday Okpebholo’s birthday is an opportunity for me and the people of Edo Central Senatorial District to appreciate God for the impactful and purposeful life he has lived, especially his service to our people who are direct beneficiaries of his charity and philanthropic projects.



’Distinguished Senator Monday Okpebholo, also known as “Akpakomiza,” a seasoned politician, deserves to be celebrated for his contribution to the growth and development of Edo Central Senatorial District.

’There’s no denying the fact that Distinguished Senator Monday Okpebholo is a good ambassador of his home State, Edo, and by distinction, Edo Central. He distinguished himself as a brilliant lawmaker during his few days at the Senate with the nature of motions he has moved on the floor of the red chamber, especially on the deplorable situation of our roads.



“Just in a few days in office, he has proved that good governance is not rocket science. Even before his election to represent our people, he has always proved that giving is in his blood. And now, just in a few weeks in office, he has also proved his worth on the floor of the Senate by contributing immensely to legislative business in the Red Chamber.



“I believe his background, diverse knowledge, experience, and exposure earned him the position of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Procurement of the 10th National Assembly. Distinguished, we wish you success in the work that you do for the people of Edo Central Senatorial District, Edo State, and Nigeria. Your vibrancy and activeness are evident within a very short time. I am glad our people voted for you to represent them.



“I am delighted to join the host of God’s angels, your family – biological and church, friends, peers, political associates, and well-wishers to thank the Lord for his goodness, grace, and mercy in granting you another year. Your new year shall be healthy, fruitful, fulfilling, prosperous, glorious, and safe. The Lord who lifted you up is not done with you.



“I wish you a happy 53rd birthday and God’s continued presence in your life. As you increase in age, so shall your knowledge, wisdom, and prosperity increase. Once more, happy birthday and congratulations.’