AGF charges 36 states’ accountant-generals on use of technology to block leakages

…says technology revolutionises accounting practice, transparency

By Gabriel Ewepu and Aderinwale Joy, ABUJA

THE Accountant General of the Federation, AGF, Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, weekend, charged Accountant Generals of the 36 States on use of technology to block leakages.

Madein gave the charge at a capacity building workshop for States’ Accountant Generals with the theme, ‘Financial management, innovation, Fraud Detection and Control for Sustainable Development’, while pointing out that states still clung to the old order.

She also emphasized that technology remains best way to ensure transparent and prudent management of resources, hence States should key into innovative operations.

He said: “The federal government introduced the Treasury Single Account (TSA) Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS). Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) among other innovations to block leakages and enhance financial transparency which is why we are urging states who have not adopted these technologies to do so immediately.

“Although these innovations are still work in progress, the federal government is improving its operations periodically to boost service delivery.”

Earlier, Chairman of State Accountant Generals Forum and the Accountant General of Sokoto State, Umar Ahmad Balarabe, explained that the capacity building workshop became imperative and was to cross-fertilizer ideas and to come up with innovative ways of managing work and mandate.

Therefore, Balarabe also charged the Forum to professionally impact with their experience and meet expectations of the people as they discharge their duties.