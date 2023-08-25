‘Age 40 is real’, says American actor Kevin Hart after landing in wheelchair

By Efosa Taiwo

American actor and comedian Kevin Hart has revealed that he’s in a wheelchair after trying to race former NFL running back Stevan Ridley.

In the video shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, Hart disclosed that he can’t walk after tearing his lower abdomen and abductors.

He said the injuries came about following a “debate” with the retired New England Patriots player, 34, over “who is faster.”

He captioned the video, “44 and sitting my ass down! I got to be the dumbest man alive!.”

Hart continued, “Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real.

“All my men, women out there 40 years old and above, it’s not a game. Respect that age.

“I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn. I don’t know what that is but I tore them. I tore those too. I can’t walk.”