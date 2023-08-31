Agbor group hails Tinubu over Ebie’s appointment as NDDC board chairman

Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie

The Ikoro Agbor of Agbor Kingdom in Delta State has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing one of their illustrious sons, Chiedu Ebie Esq as the board chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, noting that the appointment is a clear description of a square peg in a square hole.

The group in a statement signed by its coordinator Mr. Ebede Rexben said “ We are confident that Chiedu Ebie will serve beyond expectations and the people of Niger Delta region will have course to be happy again as their neglect will be a thing of the past.



“We are appealing to Niger Deltans to give him the needed support to enable him to achieve the best for the good of all.



“No doubt the chairman has a background knowledge of the challenges in the Niger Delta region which makes it easy for the board to succeed.



“We are confident of the board’s capacity to deliver developmental projects in the region looking at the selected names in the reconstituted board”.