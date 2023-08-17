Again, Obi descries Nigeria’s rising insecurity

…mourns military personnel killed in Niger State

John Alechenu, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has again deplored the growing spate of insecurity across Nigeria.

He said this while expressing grief over the death of several military personnel in the crash of the ill fated Air Force MI-171 Helicopter in Chukuba Village of Niger State.

Obi said this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to him, the deplorable level of insecurity in some parts of Nigeria is not only embarrassing but has continued to cost the lives of Nigerians.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate crash of the Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission, near Chukuba Village in Niger State.

“The deplorable level of insecurity in most parts of the country has continued to embarrass and cost us precious lives.”