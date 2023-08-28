Again, NURTW raises fresh alarm over alleged plot to cause violence in Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has issued a fresh warning regarding an alleged plot by certain leaders of the South West States Park Management Committee to incite violence in Abuja, the nation’s capital, and attack its national secretariat situated in Garki 2, Abuja.

In a joint statement on Monday, signed by the President, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, and the General Secretary, Anthony Asogwa Chukwudi, the NURTW alleged that these plotters intend to stage a protest against the outcomes of the recently concluded 10th Quadrennial National Delegate Conference of the union, which took place in Lafia, Nasarawa State last week.

The union claimed that the protest is a veil to cause chaos and wreak havoc on FCT residents.

The statement read, “We have it on good authority that this group has already imported thugs to execute their plans and invade our National Secretariat.

“This planned protest is nothing but a campaign of calumny against the leadership of the union with a sole aim of causing confusion and stirring up trouble.”

The alleged plot, as the NURTW described it, involves the group disguising as disgruntled members of the union in order to stage a violent protest and carry out their malicious activities.

The union claims that the group has already mobilized some thugs into Abuja and held a strategy meeting at a hotel in Wuye last Saturday.

“We cannot condone any act of lawlessness by these disgruntled elements.

“We have duly informed the police and other relevant security agencies about the planned actions of this group. We are also using this medium to alert the general public and urge everyone to be vigilant,” the statement added.

The NURTW called on the alleged plotters to rethink their plans and desist from their actions. The union is also urging the security agencies to act swiftly to prevent a potential breakdown of law and order in the territory.

“These people are not our members, they just want to cause violence in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). We are using this medium to call on the security agencies to rise up to the occasion and prevent a breakdown of law and order,” the NURTW stated.