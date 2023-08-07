Again, Azman Air shuts down flight operations, sends all staff on leave

By Prince Okafor

Barely one month after resumption of scheduled flight operations following shortage of aircraft, Azman Air has, again, suspended operations indefinitely.

Vanguard gathered that the current suspension was due to ongoing C-checks operations on its aircraft.

C-check requires an aviation maintenance technician to perform a deep inspection of a majority of the aircraft’s parts.

Vanguard had reported that the airline, in June, suspended its operations over shortage of aircraft.

However, checks on its website showed that the airline’s scheduled destinations include Birnin Kebbi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano and Lagos states.

Despite having a fleet of seven aircraft, currently no scheduled flight is available on the company’s website.

The airline recently operated two aircraft, B737-500 5N-AIS (MSN 29235) – normally used on domestic routes, including Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Kaduna – and A340-600 5N-AAM (MSN 765), providing Hajj charters to Madinah in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj 2023 season since June 1, 2023.

But due to challenges of capacity, the airline have been struggling to manage its daily scheduled operations.

Meanwhile, the management in a memo sighted by Vanguard, signed by its Human Resource Manager, Magaji Misau, dated August 3 and titled: ‘PLACEMENT OF LEAVE WITHOUT PAY,” asked all of staff to proceed on leave with an exception of an under listed eight names.

The letter read in part: “As you are aware, our domestic operations has been put on hold for a while due to the conveyance of our aircraft for C-checks and the MROs has given a longer time of completion.

“In view of the above, the management directed to write and communicate its decision that all staff have been placed on leave without pay with effect from August 1, 2023.”

A staff of the company, who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, lamented that the issues of their unpaid salaries owed by the company has caused them serious setbacks.

All efforts to speak to the management of the company proved abortive as text messages and calls were not responded to at the time of filing this report.