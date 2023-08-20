After Jagun Jagun Netflix set for slate of films, series

By Ayo Onikoyi

Following the recent launch of Femi Adebayo’s Yoruba epic, Jagun Jagun on 10th of August and the star-studded event, Lights, Camera… Naija! In Lagos on Sunday, Netflix, one of the world’s leading entertainment services, shared an exciting and diverse slate of upcoming films and series – which include returning fan favourites that will land on the service throughout the last quarter of the year.

The upcoming slate of Nigerian stories that span various genres and themes include new local films and series from Editi Effiong, Mo Abudu, Charles Okpaleke, Kunle Afolayan and Kemi Adetiba. The titles are currently in different stages of production and once completed, they will make their debut on Netflix to over 238 million members around the world in more than 190 countries.

Ben Amadasun, the Netflix Vice President of Content in the Middle East and Africa, said, “We are fortunate to bring incredible projects from some of Nigeria’s most prolific creators. Collaborating with them has enabled us to showcase Nigeria’s immense storytelling talent and creativity and make Netflix the home of the best Nigerian stories for our audience in Nigeria and around the world.”

The licensed titles from Nigeria’s prolific filmmakers will include much-anticipated films and series that will all make their global premieres on the service.

Some of the titles include The Black Book, Blood Vessel, Ijogbon, Anikulapo (series), War, Oloture (series) and many others.