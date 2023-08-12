After ischemic stroke, new mechanism stimulates brain self healing

By Shola Ogundipe

In a study that was recently published in the journal Neuron, researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) presented new perspectives on this problem by identifying a novel mechanism.

They discovered that neurons around the site of cell death produce lipids following an ischemic brain injury that can initiate brain-autonomous neural repair.

An ischemic stroke, which results in the death of brain cells, can be brought on by the cessation of blood supply to the brain. Due to this potentially lethal condition, patients are likely to encounter functional impairments. Even if the adult brain is capable of self-repair, more study is still required to comprehend the underlying mechanisms.

Effects of ischemic stroke include inflammation of the brain. According to Takashi Shichita, the study’s principal author, “There is evidence that more lipids are produced after tissue injuries and contribute to regulating inflammation.” “We looked into how the production of lipid metabolites changed in mice following an ischemic stroke. It’s interesting to note that following the stroke, levels of a particular fatty acid termed dihomo-linolenic acid (DGLA) and its derivatives rose.

The scientists also found that DGLA growth is mediated by a protein called PLA2GE2 (enzyme phospholipase A2 Group IIE). They also demonstrated the effect of PLA2GE2 expression manipulation on functional recovery. Increased tissue loss, decreased expression of proteins promoting neural repair, and increased inflammation were all caused by PLA2GE2 deficiency.

“When we look at genes expressed in mice lacking PLA2GE2, we found low levels of a protein called peptidyl arginine deiminase 4 (PADI4),” explains Akari Nakamura, lead author of the study. “PADI4 regulates transcription and inflammation. Remarkably, expressing PADI4 in mice limited the extent of tissue damage and inflammation after ischemic stroke!”

Additionally, the study shows that PADI4 promotes the transcription of genes involved in brain repair. It also identifies the whole signaling pathway involved in this process.

Most data were obtained in a mouse model of ischemic stroke. Yet, the recovery pathway likely exists in humans as the researchers found that neurons surrounding the stroke site express PLA2G2E and PADI4 in humans. Moreover, another recent study reported that the lower serum DGLA level was correlated with the severe ischemic stroke and cognitive disorders in humans.

This study describes a new mechanism that triggers brain repair after an ischemic stroke, which might lead to the development of compounds promoting PADI4’s effects, that stimulate the recovery of patients. It could also change our current understanding and approach toward Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) or Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), as the only beneficial lipids for preventing atherosclerosis and vascular diseases.