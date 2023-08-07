Home » News » After grandstanding, Senate chickens out, screens Keyamo after apologising
August 7, 2023

After grandstanding, Senate chickens out, screens Keyamo after apologising

After grandstanding, Senate chickens out, screens Keyamo after apologising

Keyamo

…Go and Sin no more, as  Keyamo takes a bow and Go

…I’m very Sorry, accept my apologies,  Keyamo  to Senate 

…As Tinubu’s intervention saves keyamo 

By Henry  Umoru 

AFTER hours of grandstanding and moves to stop the screening of the immediate  past Minister  of State, Labour  and  Employment, Festus Keyamo,  SAN, the Senate  chickened out and screened him.

The Senate  had dissolved to closed session which lasted about three hours following a motion by the Deputy Minority Leader, Darlington Nwokocha, LP, Abia  Central and Enyinnaya Abaribe,  APGA, Abia South  to step down Kayamo’s screening.

The Senate  that was earlier thrown into a rowdy session with the lawmakers sharply divided over whether to suspend  the screening of Keyamo or not, returned after break that lasted for three hours, was at the end of the asked to take a bow and Go.

He apologised to the Senate and explained that the list of the beneficiaries of the N52bn Public Works scheme was available for scrutiny.

Before he was asked to take a leave  of the Senate and Go, Keyamo apologised to the Senate and was then asked to go and sin no more.

The Senate  at the commencement  of Monday’s screening, first attended to the former Commissioner  for Higher  Education Kano State during Governor  Umar Ganduje,  Dr. Mariya Mahmoud  Bunkure, with Keyamo  as the second and last nominee  for the screening  exercise. 

