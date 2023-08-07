After grandstanding, Senate chickens out, screens Keyamo after apologising

Keyamo

By Henry Umoru

AFTER hours of grandstanding and moves to stop the screening of the immediate past Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, the Senate chickened out and screened him.

The Senate had dissolved to closed session which lasted about three hours following a motion by the Deputy Minority Leader, Darlington Nwokocha, LP, Abia Central and Enyinnaya Abaribe, APGA, Abia South to step down Kayamo’s screening.

The Senate that was earlier thrown into a rowdy session with the lawmakers sharply divided over whether to suspend the screening of Keyamo or not, returned after break that lasted for three hours, was at the end of the asked to take a bow and Go.

He apologised to the Senate and explained that the list of the beneficiaries of the N52bn Public Works scheme was available for scrutiny.

Before he was asked to take a leave of the Senate and Go, Keyamo apologised to the Senate and was then asked to go and sin no more.

The Senate at the commencement of Monday’s screening, first attended to the former Commissioner for Higher Education Kano State during Governor Umar Ganduje, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, with Keyamo as the second and last nominee for the screening exercise.