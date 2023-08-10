Afrosoul sensation, Uchechi Emelonye unveils new single, ‘Baby You’ 

By Japhet Davidson

Afrosoul singer and multi-instrumentalist, Uchechi Emelonye is set to drop a new single.

Titled ‘Baby You’, this track is coming on the heels of previous successes recorded by her earlier releases like ‘Little Black Bird’, ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ and ‘Underwater’, which won the BBC Music Introducing ‘Record of the Year 2022’ in Lancashire, England.

Admired for her lyrical dexterity, Uchechi, fondly called the Princess of Afrosoul, has been lauded by music stakeholders in Africa for her ability to emotionalise her themes with lines and rhythm.

The new single, ‘Baby You’ aligns with her pattern of music, which addresses realistic themes everyone can relate to, and will be available for streaming on major music stores as from August 19, 2023.

The song will further deepen the singer’s grasp on the Afrosoul genre, largely influenced by her interest in soul music legends as well as cultural assimilation occasioned by the privilege of being raised in 7 countries and across 3 continents.

In another development, Uchechi, has completed her undergraduate studies in law in the United Kingdom, which portends positive signs for her music career as she can now concentrate to work on a full album.

In an earlier interview, the Imo state born artiste had said, “I try to divide my time and compartmentalising it makes it easier to achieve everything. I have found balance in focusing on music on the weekends, during summer and Christmas breaks.

“On the flip side, I focus intensely on my studies during term time and the weekdays. I hope to release a full album after I have graduated. An album deserves my full attention and creative potential;

“…and balancing school right now with that might leave any album I make feeling rushed. An album is coming because as I have said, I am always creating songs.”