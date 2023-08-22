Afrobeats act, Nature Smile releases debut EP ‘Eden’s Love’

Nature Smile who recently started releasing music officially this year has announced her name and presence in the Nigerian music market by surprisingly hitting the second spot on the Nigerian Top 100 singles chart on iTunes at #2. The artist who is without a label or management is a great singer and this seems to be a sign that Nigeria is about to see a new songstress putting in work to represent Africa and Nigeria at large on the world stage as it is rare to see a first release and debut sale so high.

Nature Smile is a Sensational Nigerian Afrobeat singer, songwriter, Fashion Designer, and fashion model. Her first EP titled Eden’s Love consists of 4 songs – Far Away, Alone, Kojo & Hold Me which was released on the 7th of July 2023. The young female Artist is 23 years old and she hails from Akwa Ibom state.

Indeed good music still exists and younger creatives are showing promising signs that the future of Afrobeats to the world is secure. The music industry has so many males but fewer females selling massive records etc. and this is one reason why Nigerians should look out for this new face and also endeavor to support her. The single which emerged on the iTunes sales chart is one of the hit singles off her new EP and without much sweet talks, you should get to listen to the EP and say for yourself.

Nature is gradually becoming what she promised and envisioned to be as she is seen trending on X(former Twitter) and her hit single Faraway is going magics that no one expected would happen within a few weeks.