Afrobeat twins, BigT Vibes release debut single ‘Adaeze’

BigT Vibes, the Afrobeat duo comprised of identical twins Osazee Kelly and Osarhenoma Nelly, hailing from Benin City, shares their captivating origin story as they gear up for the release of their debut single “Adaeze” in collaboration with OT Records.

Their journey began in their hometown, where their immersion in Afrobeats culture ignited a passion for music. In 2020, as teenagers, they accompanied their uncle to local gigs, which became the catalyst for their musical aspirations. Now at the age of 18, the brothers are poised to make a significant impact on the music scene as the dynamic duo, BigT Vibes. Their highly anticipated debut single, “Adaeze,” is set to drop on August 18th through the Nigerian label OT Records.

Having honed their harmonies and songwriting skills in their local community, BigT Vibes have finely crafted an infectious sound that seamlessly blends pop melodies with Afrobeats rhythms, accompanied by lyrics that convey raw emotional depth. Their inaugural track, “Adaeze,” draws inspiration from real heartbreak, channeling feelings of frustration and sadness that arise from a relationship gone awry. Through their vulnerable storytelling and smooth vocals, the song resonates universally with the pain of lost love and shattered trust.

Beyond “Adaeze,” BigT Vibes are armed with a treasure trove of unreleased tracks that they are eager to share with their audience. Expect a collection of feel-good Afropop anthems and emotionally charged narratives as the duo prepares to unveil more singles and an EP in the near future.

Aligned with the vision of OT Records, BigT Vibes find themselves supported by a label dedicated to nurturing emerging talents. Spearheaded by industry maven OT Don, OT Records has rapidly become a launching pad for promising young Nigerian artists. This collaboration positions BigT Vibes for a breakthrough into the music industry’s spotlight.

Prepare to be swept away by the synergy and charisma of BigT Vibes as they usher in the release of “Adaeze” across all platforms on August 18th. Allow their irresistible melodies and poignant lyrics to transport you into their world as this exceptional duo takes their well-deserved place in the limelight.