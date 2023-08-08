Afrobeat act, Jay Gold releases debut album ‘Living Legend Deluxe’

Jay Gold (The Golden Lion of Africa), the chart-topping music sensation, has once again proven his artistic prowess with the release of his highly anticipated album, “Living Legend Deluxe.” Packed with a whopping 23 hit tracks, this album showcases Jay Gold’s exceptional talent and versatility as an artist. With tracks like “Living Legend,” “Juana,” “Wura,” “Hustle Remix,” and many more, this body of work promises to captivate and inspire audiences around the world/universe.

What sets “Living Legend Deluxe” apart is not only its impressive tracklist but also the fact that Jay Gold is the first artist and afrobeat singer to have ever released three studio albums in a single year. Jay Gold is a record-breaker and has set the pace. This extraordinary feat speaks volumes about Jay Gold’s dedication to his craft and his commitment to delivering exceptional music to his fans.

Jay Gold’s remarkable achievements have not gone unnoticed in the music industry. He has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including the recent prestigious WERA awards, where he was honored with the Best Album of the Year award. This recognition further solidifies Jay Gold’s status as a true living legend in the music industry.

Adding to his triumphs, Jay Gold has also unveiled the official music for one of his hit singles, “Oil city boys. The song showcases Jay Gold’s magnetic presence and his ability to create visually stunning and captivating content. The combination of Jay Gold’s incredible music visionary direction promises to deliver an immersive and unforgettable viewing experience.

With “Living Legend Deluxe” and the release of the “Dirty Whine” music video, Jay Gold continues to push boundaries, redefine standards, and solidify his place as one of the most influential artists of our time. His dedication to his artistry, coupled with his unwavering passion, has garnered him a devoted global fanbase.

Jay Gold’s music is available for streaming and purchase on all major music platforms.

Jay Gold (The Golden Lion of Africa) is also known as the soundbeast of AFROBEATS.

