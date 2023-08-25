Adopt necessary technology to tackle uploading of election results, CTA tells INEC

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy, CTA, has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to put in place necessary technology to tackle problems arising from the uploading of election results in the country.

This came as it unveiled the 2023 general election perception study on citizens’ understanding of the mandate of the nation’s electoral umpire.

The centre equally launched a compendium on the 2019 general elections and off-season elections from 2019 to 2022.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, during the public presentation of a report on the 2023 election titled ” Public perception of INEC and the conduct of elections in Nigeria: A comprehensive survey”, CTA’s Executive Director, Faith Nwadishi, said her advice was necessitated by the need for Nigeria to have credible outcomes in future polls.

The election observer group equally called on INEC to improve the timely distribution of election materials, intensify voter education to combat misinformation, advocate for citizen participation in governance and continue to promote peaceful political conduct during elections.

Nwadishi canvassed increased Civil Society Organizations’ involvement in educating citizens during the electoral processes in Nigeria, strengthening the prosecution of election-related offences and enhancing voters’ education to address issues arising from lack of awareness and misinformation conduct focus group discussions in rural areas to capture diverse perceptions from the grass root level, were also recommended.

Noting that INEC has conducted free, fair, inclusive, and credible elections since Nigeria’s return to democracy, she, however, said stakeholders have differing viewpoints depending on where they stand, their understanding of INEC’s mandate and the role that other stakeholders play in delivering the election.

She said it was important to note that the electoral system in Nigeria has improved, despite ongoing challenges.

She said: “Voter education programmes, regular consultations with civil society leaders, citizens and stakeholders, media pallies and the use of technology to improve the efficiency and openness of the voting process are all part of the improvement.

“Most significantly, is the mix of political actors at the National Assembly giving a mini semblance of the mix of culture and views in Nigeria.”

A professor of Theatre and Performance Studies, Alex Asigbo, while also speaking at the event, said diverse perspectives from citizens reflect a mix of positive advancements and concerns in the 2023 general elections.

“Recommendations point towards the need for enhanced voter education, improved material distribution, security cooperation, and media regulation. The elections showcased progress but also underscored the importance of addressing areas for refinement in Nigeria’s electoral process”, he said.

The report said some stakeholders hold mixed opinions about the conduct of elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (NEC), whether it had conducted free fair, inclusive, and credible elections since the return of Democracy in Nigeria

The project focuses on selected states across the six geopolitical of the country, using two states per geopolitical zone plus the FCT namely FCT, Kogi and Plateau (North Central). Kaduna and Sokoto (North West). Taraba and Gombe (North East), Anambra and Enugu (South East). Osun and Oyo (South West). Delta and Edo (South-South). The objective was to evaluate citizens perceptions, including understanding on the functions and mandates of INEC This was achieved through in-depth discussions among participants representing various stakeholder groups across the country.