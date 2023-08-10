Adeleke present N2.1billion bond to Osun pensioners

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Thursday presented a bond certificate worth N2.1billion to pensioners in the state.

Speaking before the presentation at the Local Government Service Commission in Osogbo, he said the paucity of funds would not stop him from prioritising the welfare of both active and passive workers in the state.

“Despite the weak funding base of the state, we launched out in pursuance of our electoral pledge. Within a very tight financial regime, we are addressing outstanding pension and salary debt. We are gradually clearing outstanding arrears owed to workers, in and out of service.

“The template for payment that our government issued early this year is still very much in force. We are following it religiously. Even when paucity of funds threatens implementation, I insisted we must act to satisfy our senior citizens who are suffering in retirement.

“Permit me to reassure our senior citizens that we are not and will never play politics with their welfare. I invite them to note that the economic mess we met on the ground was deeper than anybody can imagine. The state purse was almost in the red with very harsh deductions and repayment.

“Our fathers and mothers, your state ran aground. Your government which is barely eight months old is working tirelessly to rebuild We are recharging to address your interest and that of the populace”, he said.

The governor, thereafter presented the bond certificates to selected pensioners cutting across both the local and state government service.