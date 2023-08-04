Adeleke is fully in support of Oyetola’s ministerial nomination, Osun lawmaker tells Senate

In a rare display of political maturity, Governor Ademola Adeleke directed the three senators of the Peoples Democratic Party from Osun state to support former Governor Gboyega Oyetola during his Senatorial screening.

Oyetola appeared before the Godswil Akpabio-led Senate for his screening on Friday alongside the new National Secretary of the APC, Ajibola Bashiru.

Conveying the governor’s message, the senator representing Osun West senatorial district, Olalere Oyewunmi, noted that Oyetola has the full support of the governor.

He said, “The three of us representing Osun state in this hallowed chamber met with the governor [Adeleke] yesterday (Thursday).

“The governor urged us to give the nominee [Oyetola] the full support to become the next minister from Osun State. The state is a young state yearning for development, and we believe he’s the right person.”

Speaking further, Akpabio hailed Olalere’s speech as good for Nigeria’s democracy.

“I think this is very good for Nigerian democracy when you hear the opposing party speak on behalf of a nominee from the majority party. That is why the Senate is totally different.

“We speak across party lines; we are not interested in parties once you come here.”

Adeleke (PDP) defeated Oyetola of the APC in the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election in the state.