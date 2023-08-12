Adeboye replies those linking him to demonic powers

…says God should kill him if use demonic powers

By: Olayinka Latona

For the first time, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye replied to critics who links him to demonic powers praying God to take his life within 24 hours if what they claim, is true.

Reacting at the ongoing 71st annual convention of the church, Pastor Adeboye asked the congregation to pray that if his critics are wrong in their claim that he uses demonic powers, God will increase His power in his life sevenfold.

Adeboye who said he never wanted to respond to his critics, said: “I normally don’t pay attention to the sayings of so-called prophets, particularly if they are saying something about me, I just ignore them. But I realised recently that some people are saying Pastor Adeboye is using demonic powers. That there are some demonic powers in Redemption City and I will go and consult them, then I will say; ‘ My father said… Initially, I don’t really bother but a few days ago while on a prayer walk I felt the leading that there must be some people who believe these things. So I will ask you to pray that if I consult any devil anywhere that God will kill me before sunrise”, he said

The congregation who were initially jolted by the G.O’s prayer request all rose in unison to make the double prayer requests.

Don’t be distracted, Nigeria still needs a lot of prayers

The RCCG General Overseer called on Nigerians never to despair but to be more fervent in prayers to secure the unity of the nation.

Praying against any form of war in and outside the country, pastor Adeboye emphasised that Nigeria have a lot of challenges she is currently battling with adding that no one should pray for war but peace.

In his words: ” We are not praying to be appreciated but we are praying because it’s our duty to pray I discovered that most of us no longer pray maybe because we don’t value the prayers. God still answer prayers. Don’t be distracted Nigeria still needs a lot of prayers. I am a small boy but I was on the battlefield during the civil war, not as a soldier but I stayed close to the battlefield and with my experience then, if anybody asks me to choose between war and peace, I would choose peace”

“We are already fighting many wars in Nigeria, we are fighting war against kidnappers, terrorists. There are still places today in Nigeria where when they go to bed, they would not be sure if they would be alive the next day. We are fighting a war against some people who think if you plant, your harvest is for their cows. And if you complain that their cows eat your harvest, they kill you.

“We are still fighting some serious wars and surely we don’t want more wars, we want to overcome the current ones.”