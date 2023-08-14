Adebiyi resumes as new State House’s Perm Sec

…Pledges support to Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary to the State House, Engr. Olusesan Adebiyi, officially assumed duty Monday.

According to a release by the Director of Information of the State House, Abiosun Oladunjoye, Adebiyi pledged his unwavering commitment to the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

At a handover ceremony held at the State House Administrative block, Adebiyi, who previously held the position of Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Health, expressed gratitude to his predecessor, Tijjani Umar.

He acknowledged Umar’s dedicated service to the nation and congratulated him on his successful retirement on August 10, 2023.

”I sincerely pledge my commitment to my fatherland. I will put forth my best effort for the success of the administration.

“I pledge my faithfulness, hard work, honesty, and sincerity of purpose in ensuring that every assignment given to me is carried out to the letter,” Adebiyi affirmed.

The Permanent Secretary urged State House staff to work as a cohesive team, with renewed vigour and dedication to succeed.

In his remarks, Umar said it was an honour to have served two Presidents, Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu, during his three-year tenure as Permanent Secretary, State House, from April 5, 2020 to August 10, 2023.

”Driving round the State House today gives me great pleasure because I have seen how much we have impacted the community.

”When you look to the left, right and centre, there’s something somewhere that people will continue to use and benefit from that we initiated, completed and delivered, ” he said.

Umar hinted at a memoir, chronicling his career in public service, slated for publication soon.

Born in Kabba, Kogi State, Olusesan Olufunso Adebiyi hails from Ekiti State.