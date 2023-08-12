Adamawa: NGO sensitises girls on menstrual hygiene mgt

Maden Healthcare Foundation (MHF) a Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, has held its inaugural ‘Pad-A-Girl’ initiative in Adamawa state successfully sensitising hundreds of girls on menstrual hygiene management.

In two sessions at Government Day Secondary Schools, Bekaji and Karewa, over 450 girls and 17 teachers participated in the informative workshops.

Led by MHF Adamawa Coordinator Oluwabunmi Anani, with volunteers effectively tackling prevailing myths and best practices through presentations, group discussions and Question and Answers.

GDSS, Karewa, Principal John Bala, who commended MHF’s professionalism and passion said “The program was empowering and highly enlightening”.

He also appreciated the free pads and materials provided, adding that it’s crucial for overcoming challenges faced due to lack of access and facilities.

Anani’s presentation delineated the menstrual cycle, common symptoms, challenges faced and maintaining cleanliness. Thereafter, volunteers engaged girls in small groups, providing guidance. Diagrams and songs aided comprehension in the interactive sessions.

A lively question round had girls clarifying queries about menstruation and MHF addressing these issues satisfactorily with cultivating a learning environment.

In a heartwarming crescendo, each participant received a sanitary pad pack from MHF. Overwhelmed with gratitude, the girls lauded the initiative and empowerment gained. They eagerly await future collaborations.

The enlightening program achieved its awareness objectives for dignified period management. MHF remains committed to punching taboos across Adamawa through similar empowerment drives. By educating more girls, they aspire developing a society embracing menstrual hygiene.