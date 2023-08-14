Adaeze’s exhibition to squeeze excitement from fear

By Onyeka Ezike

All is set for the maiden edition of an art exhibition by Queen Adaeze Charlyn Udom, titled “Squeezing the excitement from the fear.” The exhibition is scheduled to hold on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Speaking with Vanguard during an interview to announce the exhibition, the artist, Adaeze Udom, a staff of the National Inland Water Ways Authority (NIWA), said the exhibition was put together to encourage young girls to pursue careers in the maritime sector, while also embracing the various business opportunities in the maritime industry.

“The art exhibition is aimed at raising funds to sponsor young girls in maritime schools as well as to give them the necessary exposure to businesses in the sector and available jobs.

The art exhibitor and founder of the Green Hope Youth Empowerment Initiative Foundation said the maritime industry is now dominated by women. But many young girls are unaware of the numerous opportunities in the sector.

“Many young people are handicapped because they are scared, and they do not realize that in that fear, there is a level of excitement. When you think of what you want to do, you have the fear, and you have the excitement. Your ability to squeeze the excitement out of the fear will make you see, and your imagination will not be focused on the anxiety of failure, but on the possibility of what you can achieve with the excitement that is in you, trying to do something that you have never done before, ” Udom said.

Speaking about her experience in the maritime sector, Udom said Nigeria is now a beautiful place for women because the maritime industry is unwrapped for women to thrive, as long as you have the discipline and skills, unlike previously when it was regarded as a men affair. She encouraged more women, especially younger girls, to consider a career in the maritime industry.

She said the maritime sector is such a big industry that cuts across major industries in the economy. The exhibition workshop will act as an exposure and learning arena for the various skills and opportunities available in the maritime industry.

Some of the skills necessary in the industry are business skills, like the aspect of logistics, dredging, consultants and helping intending maritime practitioners acquire their license.

Adaeze Udom also admonished young girls to discover their talents, follow their passion, and have a skill rather than taking to prostitution.

She emphasized on integrity and purpose in business. “Every human being can survive on their own without necessarily being dependent on another. It is just the mindset to discover your talent and passion, and also to have a skill. Because when you have your skill. You can actually write, bake and others.”

“But when you depend on a man to give you money, you will discover that you will be held back, and you will not be able to achieve much, as it will expose you to things that might not necessary be useful to you, and you might not be able to achieve purpose towards creating an impactful life.”

Queen Adaeze, a talented artist and painter, has works such as “The Girl on the Bed with Wings”, which represents the maritime sector. The sector has the potentials to empower a woman with wings to fly. The 42×42 inches artwork.

Her other work is a painting showing three friends holding hands together, which shows what the female gender should be. Instead of competition and envy, females should embrace one another, because inclusiveness starts with the female gender. If we tie the cord, someone else can drag us together. Everyone who needs empowerment has his or her own cord, but if we do not embrace ourselves it will be difficult for us to succeed.