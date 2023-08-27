Actress, Toyin Alausa inks contract as AHZ Associates’ first ambassador

By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran Nollywood actress, Toyin Alausa has been unveiled as the first brand ambassador of AHZ Associates Nigeria.

AHZ Associates, an approved representative of higher education providers (HEPs) in the UK, has a successful 12-year history of global operations. With the addition of Toyin Alausa as their brand ambassador, they aim to further enhance their services and support for students pursuing higher education in the UK.

On the choice of the brand ambassador, the Country Manager at AHZ Associates Nigeria, Uchechi Anunobi said “We understand that making choices have to be highly dependent on the students we are supporting, we are building a team that is able to replicate the vision they have. To ensure this, we need to ensure our brand ambassador is someone that reflects hope and trust right through their mirrors. This is why we have chosen Toyin Alausa to be part of our family”.

Excited Toyin Alausa expressed her willingness and excitement to be on board with the brand, stating that their value system will give hopes to interested applicants and support the passionate students applying to the United Kingdom on a student visa amongst others.

She said ‘ I firmly believe that everyone deserves a quality education in any university of their choice and with AHZ, admission into UK universities is achievable as they are well grounded with affiliations with over 100 universities in the United Kingdom’. Its winning journey and the beginning of a quality relationship’.

It is pertinent to note that the UK Universities Education Fair being hosted by AHZ Associates is billed to hold between 5-12th September, 2023 in cities that includes Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan