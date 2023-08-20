Actress, Seyi Hunter to debut new show, ‘Bottom Pot’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and dynamic content creator, Seyi Hunter is set to take the entertainment world by storm with the launch of her groundbreaking new street show, “Bottom Pot.”

This innovative and exciting show promises to captivate audiences with its unique concept and engaging content.

“Bottom Pot” is the brainchild of Seyi Hunter, who shares her journey of inspiration, stating, “I’ve had the idea for over 5 years, and I kept procrastinating. Not until I saw everyone shooting food contents, did I finally decide to get up and start.”

What sets “Bottom Pot” apart is its distinctive approach – the show is filmed within local garages, transforming them into culinary battlegrounds.

Seyi Hunter emphasizes that “Bottom Pot” is not just a show; it’s a competition that brings neighborhoods like Ojuelegba, Lawanson, Mushin, Oshodi, and beyond into a delicious rivalry. The show’s ambition knows no bounds, as plans to expand its reach beyond Lagos are already in motion, with garages from various locations extending their invitations.

Transitioning from her established acting career, Seyi Hunter notes, “I’ve always done movies, this is something way different. I get to be myself and relate play with everyone.”

“Bottom Pot” allows her to connect with her audience authentically on the same wavelength.

Overcoming challenges such as financial constraints, Seyi Hunter finds immense joy and excitement in this new venture, with a dedicated crew and enthusiastic participants who understand the unique essence of the show.

Mark your calendars for the much-anticipated debut of “Bottom Pot” on Thursday, August 24th. The show will premiere at 12 noon every Thursday, providing viewers with a weekly dose of culinary battle and entertainment.

“Bottom Pot” will be available on SeyiHuntersTV on YouTube, as well as on Seyi Hunter’s official Facebook pages and Instagram account.

When asked about her intentions behind “Bottom Pot,” Seyi Hunter candidly reveals, “If I tell you it’s about anything else apart from brand recognition, street credibility and money, I’ll be deceiving you and I.”

With unapologetic honesty, Seyi Hunter is clear about her vision for the show and the impact she aims to create.