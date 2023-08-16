Actors Guild urges support for Youth Educational Film Festival

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Emeka Rollas, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has urged stakeholders in the creative industry and education sector to support the upcoming Youth Educational Film Festival (YEFF).

The festival, set for September 2023, is an initiative by the AGN, the Abuja Film Village (AFV), and the group ‘I am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative’.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting held at the Abuja Film Village, Rollas emphasized the significance of the event as a platform for young filmmakers to showcase their talents, promote education, and stimulate critical thinking among the youth.

“The objective of the Youth Educational Film Festival is to provide a channel for educators and filmmakers in Nigeria to share ideas and methods towards promoting educational content,” Rollas said.

The festival’s target audience includes children, adolescents, and youths, as well as teachers in primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions and their families.

The AGN President called on government at all levels to ensure their youths’ participation and to support the initiative, which aims to foster creativity and value re-orientation in young Nigerians.

Various stakeholders from both the public and private sectors were present at the meeting, applauding the AGN and its partners for establishing the YEFF as a tool for moral re-orientation.

They committed to supporting the youth film fiesta, suggesting that it be held when students are back in school from holidays in September to maximize student participation.

Among the attendees was Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director/CEO of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), who described the YEFF as unprecedented.

“We will do everything within our reach to support this vision and I must commend the President of the AGN and his team,” he stated.

Mrs. Noni Okocha, Chief Executive Officer of ‘I am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative,’ further explained that the films produced during the festival would address pressing national issues, including illegal migration, drug abuse, domestic violence, child, and sexual abuse. She referred to an earlier ‘Born Talent Audition,’ where promising talents were discovered and will be showcased at the festival.

Dr. Francisca Ibezim, Managing Director/CEO of Abuja Film Village, praised the stakeholders for their support and hailed the YEFF as part of initiatives to drive the organization’s Films in Education Campaign.

“By our collaboration in this festival, you are endorsing their efforts and also contributing to the future of the industry and the society,” Ibezim concluded.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from all parties to support the festival and a shared anticipation for the creative output and potential societal impact it promises.