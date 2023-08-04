ACFE seeks support for FG’s fraud control efforts

THE Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, ACFE, has solicited the co-operation of stakeholders with the Federal Government to curtail the challenge of corruption and fraud to the barest minimum.

Chairman, Board of Directors of Prof. Godwin Oyedokun, who was speaking at the 6th annual ACFE’s Anti-Fraud Conference and Investiture Ceremony, lamented rising level of digital fraud in the country,which he said has dealt a big blow on the economy, requiring collaborative fight to crush the menace.

The economist, in his valedictory note as the immediate past president of the association, cited a report of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), that Nigeria lost about N7.19bn to fraud and N4.97bn to digital banking in 2021.

According to him, this trend was not healthy for Nigeria’s international profile, stressing collective intelligence and consistent capacity building for fraud examiners.

“Complete elimination of corruption and fraudulent activities from our environment will require conscious efforts on the part of the government to set the tone, monitor implementation and put in place control mechanisms to direct citizens towards their eradication from our society”, he maintained.

President of ACFE, Don Ogbonnaya reckoned that digital fraud has assumed a stage where it is now fighting back, adding that perpetrators are further empowered by technological tools.

He disclosed that the spike in menace explained the choice of conference theme, ‘Technology, Fraudulent Activities and crimes in the 21st Century’, to be able to equip members with up -to- date knowledge on individual and collective efforts of combating fraud.

In his address,Founding Member of ACFE, Rtd AIG Zubairu Muazu averred that while technology has been a blessing to fraud examiners in detecting anomaly, still, it poses threat of data manipulation and identify theft, among others.

“Fraud risks can always be mitigated and controlled if preventive ans post response actions complement each other”, he said.