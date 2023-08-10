Accountability group hails Akpabio for disclosing ‘Recess Allowance’ to Senators

Senate President, Akpabio

Foundation for True Freedom and Public Accountability, a leading advocate for transparency and accountability in government, has commended the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio for his recent announcement on live Television, the recess allowance provided to Senators for their annual vacation.

The foundation in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Architect Bamidele Ebun said the act is a demonstration of transparency in leadership.

“This commendable act of transparency sets a positive precedent for public officeholders and fosters trust between elected officials and the citizens they serve.

“In a time when the public demands greater openness and accountability from their representatives, Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s decision to publicly disclose the recess allowance demonstrates a commitment to the principles of good governance. By ensuring that the information is available to the public, he has taken a significant step towards enhancing transparency in the legislative process”, the foundation noted.

It further explained that the decision to make the recess allowance information public is particularly noteworthy given the prevailing challenges of misinformation and distrust facing our society today.

“By proactively addressing the issue and providing clarity on the allowance, Senate President Godswill Akpabio is reinforcing the importance of transparency and accountability in public service.

“Transparency is a cornerstone of good governance, and it is essential in fostering public trust and confidence in our democratic institutions. When public officials are forthcoming about their financial arrangements, it instills a sense of responsibility and credibility in the minds of the citizens they represent. By choosing to disclose the recess allowance, Senate President Godswill Akpabio has shown leadership and integrity in his commitment to serving the Nigerian people.

“We call on other public officials to follow the example set by Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Transparency should be a guiding principle for all elected representatives, as it strengthens democracy and enables citizens to make informed judgments about the governance of their country.

“We also encourage the Nigerian public to remain engaged and hold their elected representatives accountable for their actions. Through active participation and continued demands for transparency, we can collectively build a more accountable and responsive government”, the statement added.